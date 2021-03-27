Vasanta Purnima 2021: The festive event of Vasanta Purnima is one of the most important Purnimas the people of the Hindu community celebrate in a calendar year. Vasant Purnima is considered to be an auspicious day, and some several rituals and traditions are associated with this day. The full moon day (Purnima), which takes place in the spring season, i.e. Vasant (Basant) season, is known as Vasant Purnima. There are a lot of interesting things to find out when it comes to the observance of Vasant Purnima 2021. If you would observe Vasant Purnima Vrat this year, you will be interested in knowing more information about Vasant Purnima 2021. Here we bring you Vasanta Purnima 2021 date, shubh muhurat, rituals, traditions, puja samagri list, significance and other details of the observance on Choti Holi.

Vasanta Purnima Date and Shubh Muhurat

As mentioned, the Vasant Purnima occasion is celebrated in the spring season, which falls in the month of Phalguna month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, Vasant Purnima will take place on March 28, i.e. Sunday.

Vasanta Purnima on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Vasant Purnima 2021 Tithi Begins - 03:27 AM on March 28, 2021

Vasanta Purnima 2021 Tithi Ends - 12:17 AM on March 29, 2021

Vasanta Purnima: Rituals, Traditions and Puja Samagri List

Many devotees wake up early in the morning and bath before/during the sunrise. People observe Vasant Purnima Vrat throughout the day in high regards for Lord Vishnu. They clean their home temples and dress the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi in new attires. Offering fresh flowers, fruits, and traditional sweets is considered customary. March 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

The samagri list to perform Vasant Purnima puja includes coins, vermillion, sandalwood paste, turmeric powder, betel leaves, fruits, sweets, milk, water, nuts, flowers etc.

Devotees organise Satyanarayana Puja and Satyanarayana Katha, seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Special prayers and mantras are also chanted in the evening by a lot of people.

Vasanta Purnima Significance

The observance of Vasanta Purnima holds significant cultural significance for the Hindus. It is considered to be one of the most pious and auspicious Purnima (full moon day) in the calendar year. The festive event of Vasant Purnima marks the arrival of one of the major Hindu festivals, i.e. Holi. The occasion is considered sacred for the community of farmers and people involved in agricultural activities.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Vasant Purnima 2021 and a jovial Holi 2021.

