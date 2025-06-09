Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 is a sacred Hindu observance dedicated to the long life and well-being of one’s husband, primarily observed by married women across Maharashtra and Gujarat. This year, Vat Purnima will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, under highly auspicious timings and shubh muhurat. Rooted in the legendary tale of Savitri and Satyavan, this vrat symbolises unwavering love, devotion, and marital commitment. Women observe a day-long fast, tie sacred threads around the Vat (banyan) tree, and perform special pujas while narrating the Vat Savitri Vrat Katha. The rituals and traditions performed on this day are believed to bring longevity, prosperity, and protection to one’s spouse. In this article, we explore the Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 date, muhurat, significance, detailed puja vidhi, and the profound spiritual importance it holds for married women. Vat Purnima Vrat Wishes and Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on the Auspicious Day.

Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat on Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins - 11:35 AM on Jun 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:13 PM on Jun 11, 2025

Vat Savitri Amavasya on Monday, May 26, 2025

What is Vat Purnima Vrat?

The Banyan tree is known by the word ‘Vat’, which denotes stability, endurance and longevity. On this day, women do the rituals to the banyan tree, praying for their husband’s prosperity and his health. The states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka have this vrat all the more popular.

Significance of Vat Purnima

Savitri and Satyawan’s legendary tale served as the basis for the Vat Purnima Vrat. According to the story, Savitri’s devotion and intelligence win her back her husband Satyavan from the grips of death. This is considered an example of faith, love, and commitment of a married couple. To be exact, women observe it with full dedication and with the thought that they should become as strong and blessed as that in their married life.

Vat Purnima: Rituals and Puja Vidhi

Women wake up early and begin preparing for the day. They bathe and wear traditional attire, a saree, most of the time red or yellow, which represents fertility and marital bliss.

They fast strictly and rarely consume anything, or even water, until they complete the rituals.

Circumambulating the Banyan tree seven times and tying a thread around the Banyan tree means symbolising unbreakable bonds.

Soaked gram, mangoes, sweets and water are offered to the tree.

The Vat Savitri Vrat Katha narrates Savitri’s devotion and wisdom; devotees listen to or recite it.

This vrat is said to be performed to bring happiness, peace and longevity to married life. It increases the understanding and emotional and spiritual bond between husband and wife and helps establish discipline and devotion in the beings observing.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).