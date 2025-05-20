Vat Savitri 2025 will be observed on Monday, May 26. It is a sacred Hindu observance celebrated by married women, primarily in North and Western India, for the long life and well-being of their husbands. It commemorates the legendary devotion of Savitri, who, through her unwavering faith and determination, brought her husband Satyavan back to life from the clutches of death. On this day, women fast from sunrise to sunset and perform rituals around the sacred banyan tree (Vat), symbolising strength, endurance, and longevity. Make Vat Savitri Vrat 2025 more special with timeless mehndi art inspired by culture, tradition, and feminine grace. Celebrate Vat Savitri Vrat 2025 with beautiful and intricate mehndi designs that reflect tradition, love, and devotion. Easy Mehndi Designs for Vat Savitri Vrat 2025: Beautiful Mehendi Patterns and Simple Henna Ideas To Celebrate the Auspicious Fasting Festival (Watch Videos).

Women dress in traditional attire, wear bangles, apply sindoor, and tie sacred threads around the banyan tree while listening to or reciting the Vat Savitri Katha (story). Offerings like fruits, sweets, and soaked gram are made, and prayers are offered for marital harmony and the prosperity of the family. The vrat is not just a ritual but a celebration of love, loyalty, and spiritual strength in marriage. Mehndi (henna) holds a special place in traditional Indian festivals, and Vat Savitri is no exception.

As part of the celebration, women adorn their hands with intricate mehndi designs, enhancing their festive look and expressing cultural artistry. Popular motifs for the day include floral patterns, vines, and symbolic elements like the banyan tree, the moon, or the figure of Savitri herself. As you observe Vat Savitri Vrat 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of mehndi designs that you can try on your hands for the festive day.

Vat Savitri Special: Front Hand Mehndi Designs

Back Hand Mehndi Art for Vat Savitri

Intricate Full Hand Mehndi for the Auspicious Day

Traditional Vat Savitri Mehndi Patterns

Modern Twists on Classic Mehndi for Vat Savitri

Celebrate With Beauty: Vat Savitri Mehndi Inspiration

These mehndi designs are not only decorative but also considered auspicious and enhance the spiritual essence of the vrat. Many women opt for full-hand traditional designs, while others prefer modern or fusion styles that blend elegance with simplicity. Applying mehndi has both aesthetic and emotional value, often turning into a social activity where women gather, sing folk songs, and enjoy the process together. It is a beautiful way to express devotion while embracing cultural heritage and feminine grace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).