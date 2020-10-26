Vidyarambham is a very important Hindu tradition where young children are introduced to the world of learning, educating and absorbing all the knowledge that is present in this world. Performed for children in the age group of 2 to 5, Vidyarambham 2020 is celebrated today aka on October 26, the date that will be commemorated as Vijayadashami 2020 in South India. It is one of the most important Hindu practices that is celebrated across the country. Vidyarambham commemorations are especially popular in South Indian States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Subho Bijoya 2020 Wishes, Images & HD Wallpapers: Greet Your Loved Ones on Vijayadashami with These Maa Durga Pic Greetings, Messages & GIFs to Celebrate Dussehra.

Older people have also taken this opportunity to begin their journey of new learnings - whether it is learning how to drive or focusing on a new subject or language. And as we prepare to celebrate Vidyarambham 2020, here's everything you need to know about this observance, the history of Vidyarambham, and how Vidyarambham is celebrated traditionally.

When is Vidyarambham 2020

As mentioned above Vidyarambham will be celebrated on October 26. Every year, this ritual is celebrated at the end of Navaratri - on Vijayadashami. Since South India will be celebrating Vijayadashami on Monday, Vidyarambham will also be observed on this day.

History of Vidyarambham

Vidyarambham is essentially a ceremony that helps young and curious minds to embark on a journey to seek knowledge. The name, Vidyarambham, itself is an amalgamation of Vidya, which means knowledge or education and Arambham which translates to the beginning. Traditionally the celebration of Vidyarambham was held in temples and it motivated young children to learn new things and explore the world. Celebrated a day after Saraswati Puja, this day is also said to be auspicious to begin learning. There are many who believe that on the day of Saraswati Puja, one must only focus on praying to the Goddess of Knowledge, and the next day is dedicated to making the most of the blessings received.

How is Vidyarambham celebrated?

On the day of Vidyarambham, people take their young children to temples, to pray to the almighty and often enrol them in pre-schools or different classes like dancing, singing, etc. Older people often choose this day to enrol into driving schools or learn new languages, new skills etc. However, the celebrations are sure to be different this year. With the pandemic continuing to stir its havoc, people are being encouraged to celebrate this day safely at home - through virtual learnings, offering prayers at home and in the rare case that one is stepping out, doing so cautiously.

While the ways of learning may have changed, we hope that this Vidyarambham 2020 continues to keep you curious and open to education, knowledge and the phenomenal process that is learning

