New Delhi, December 16: Recognising the courage, valour and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the 1971 war, the entire nation is commemorating the golden chapter in India's military history, the 51st anniversary of "VijayDiwas". On December 16, 1971, exactly 51 years ago, the largest military surrender after the second world war happened when 93,000 soldiers from the Pakistan Army laid down their arms in front of Indian Forces – liberating and giving birth to Bangladesh.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 16th December to mark the day of surrender and decisive victory of Indian Armed Forces over Pakistani Armed Forces. "Instrument of Surrender", a written document that enabled the surrender of 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, was inked by the Pakistani Army’s commander in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) Lieutenant General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi accepting decisive defeat in Eastern Theatre.

Read "Instrument of Surrender" Here:

The document was signed by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Indian and Bangladesh Forces in Eastern Theatre Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora from the Indian side. During the Surrender Ceremony, Field Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral N Krishnan and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command Air Marshal HC Dewan were also present.

How India Won 1971 War?

The 1971 Indo-Pak War started with the Pakistan side, launching pre-emptive strikes on a large number of Indian Air Force (IAF) bases. A swift response to these unprovoked attacks was launched by the Indian Defence Forces on the Western and Eastern Fronts, on land, sea and air. With proactive action of Indian Armed Forces, around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered in Dhaka and Bangladesh emerged as an independent country.

