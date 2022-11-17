Vivah Panchami has a special religious significance. It is a mythological belief that Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita got married on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, Vivah Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha (Magha). In the year 2022, Vivah Panchami will be celebrated on Monday, 28 November. According to religious belief, it is considered very auspicious to get Lord Rama and Mother Sita married on this day.

Grand events are organized in the temples of Sita-Ram across the country on Vivah Panchami. The marriage anniversary of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita is celebrated with pomp. Especially in Ayodhya, this date is celebrated with enthusiasm. According to the scriptures, Tulsidas Ji had completed the composition of Ramcharitmanas on this day. Beautiful Full-Hand Dulhan Mehndi Designs and Henna Patterns To Go for This Wedding Season.

It is believed that married life is filled with happiness by performing worshipping rituals on this day. It is said that worshipping Ram-Sita on this auspicious occasion ends all the problems in married life, but this day is not considered auspicious for marriage. There are various types of Mehndi design such as Moroccan mehndi design, Western-style, Indian Mehendi Design, Pakistani Mehendi Design, Arabic Mehendi Design, Indo-Arabic Mehendi, Tattoo Mehndi Design, Jewellery Mehndi Design, Khafif Mehndi Design and Bridal Mehndi Designs. Here are some of the different types of mehndi designs to observe Vivah Panchami.

Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama and Mother Sita are known as ideal husband-wife. On the day of Vivah Panchami, Ram Ji made mother Sita his life partner, but according to belief, Janak Dulari Sita Ji's life after marriage was full of suffering. Se had to suffer every step of the way. After marriage, she spent 14 years in exile with her husband to even begin with.

