Go Purple to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2020, Know the Significance of the Colour to Wear on March 8

International Women’s Day 2020 is approaching. Annually the significant day is marked on March 8 to honour everything our ancestors did to protect women’s rights. Also referred to as IWD on March 8, the day is also an opportunity to mark the achievements of women. There are many ways you can get involved in the celebration. One of that would be to wear a colour that relates to historic moments for women, while fighting for justice and equal rights. IWD suggests to go for Purple to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020. Why? There lies a strong connotation behind choosing the colour. In this article know the significance of wearing purple to mark Women’s Day 2020. Women’s History Month 2020 Significance: Here’s Why March Is Selected to Highlight Women’s Contributions in Society.

With global Time’s Up and Me Too movements and continued fights for equal rights, pay and healthcare services, International Women’s Day in doubt is a significant observation. With Harvey Weinstein convicted of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another, gave the #MeToo movement a severe turning point. Hence this year’s Women’s Day celebration will be more remarkable. International Women’s Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Theme to Mark IWD on March 8.

Hollywood’s decision to show solidarity for Time’s Up by wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, no doubt made a powerful statement. And so did the white roses donned by attendees of the Grammy Awards the same year. Any colour you choose will surely make a massive impact on your participation to the International Women’s Day 2020 celebration, but purple will carry a significance. International Women's Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS And Messages to Send The Woman in Your Life.

Why is Purple Chosen for International Women’s Day?

Pantone, colour trendsetter announced ultra-violet as the 2018 colour of the year, and IWD is running with it, as according to them it represents, “visionary thinking.” But why, Purple? It turns out the colour has a long-known history and was associated with efforts to achieve gender equality. The National Women’s Party in the US also suggests wearing purple on International Women’s Day since, “Purple is the color of loyalty, constancy to purpose, unswerving steadfastness to a cause.” Purple was also the colour for the Women’s Liberation Movement. This is how Purple became the colour of the day.

So, take out the purple clothes that have been lying in your wardrobe for quite a while now and make March 8, 2020, a memorable day. Happy International Women’s Day, everyone!