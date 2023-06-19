West Bengal Statehood Formation Day is observed on June 20 each year. On this day in 1950, West Bengal officially became a state after the reorganization of states in India. The States Reorganization Act of 1950 formed West Bengal as a separate state. Prior to that, West Bengal was a part of the larger undivided Bengal province during British rule. However, with the partition of India in 1947, Bengal was split into two parts based on religious demographics: East Bengal (which later became East Pakistan and then Bangladesh) and West Bengal (which remained a part of India). As you observe West Bengal Formation Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for the day. Send West Bengal Day Quotes, Images, Wallpapers and Photos To Celebrate the Special Day.

West Bengal Formation Day is celebrated to commemorate the establishment of West Bengal as a distinct state with its own government and administrative structure. The day is marked by various cultural programs, parades, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and other festivities organized across the state. It is an occasion to reflect on the progress, achievements, and cultural heritage of West Bengal. Here is a wide range collection of HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to friends and family as greetings for West Bengal Formation Day 2023. West Bengal Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the State Foundation Day.

On this day, people come together to celebrate the state's diversity, art, literature, music, and contributions to the nation. The day holds significance in highlighting the historical journey and the identity of West Bengal as an integral part of India.

Wishing everyone Happy West Bengal Formation Day 2023!

