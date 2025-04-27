International Dance Day is an annual event that is celebrated across the world on April 29. This annual event celebrates dance as a universal art form that transcends political and cultural barriers and unites all. International Dance Day was established in 1982 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The date April 29 also commemorates the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, a French dancer and ballet master considered the creator of modern ballet. International Dance Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 29. International Dance Day: Let’s Get Grooving With Some Fun and Interesting Facts About Dance.

Every year, a message from an outstanding choreographer or dancer is circulated throughout the world on the occasion of International Dance Day. The author of the message is selected by the International Dance Committee of ITI and the Executive Council of ITI. The message is translated into numerous languages and circulated globally. This year, Mikhail BARYSHNIKOV, Dancer, Choreographer, Latvia/USA, has been selected to share a message on this occasion. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

International Dance Day Significance

International Dance Day holds great significance as the day strives to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held on the date all over the world. The core aim of International Dance Day is to raise public awareness of dance as an art form, a means of cultural expression, and an educational tool. This day not only promotes the artistic beauty of dance but also makes it an accessible way of life for everyone, regardless of age, gender, or cultural background.

This international event aims to celebrate dance and enjoy this art form, breaking all political, cultural and ethnic barriers, and bringing people together with a common language - dance. It particularly encourages governments and educational institutions worldwide to integrate dance into the education system, ensuring its accessibility from primary to higher education.

