Every year, National Science Day (NSD) is celebrated in India on February 28. The special day is celebrated to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir CV Raman on February 28, 1928. The Government of India designated February 28 as National Science Day in 1986. On this day, Sir CV Raman announced the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930. On this occasion, theme-based science communication activities are carried out all across the country. As National Science Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about National Science Day Date and Theme, its history, and significance. World Science Day for Peace and Development Date and Theme: Know History, Significance and Ways To Observe the Day That Links Science With Society.

National Science Day 2023 Date

National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28 every year

National Science Day 2023 Theme

The theme for National Science Day 2023 is ‘Global Science for Global Wellbeing’. As India enters 2023, the theme indicates the country’s emerging global role and rising visibility in the international arena.

National Science Day History

The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) in 1986 asked the Government of India to designate February 28 as National Science Day. The day was established to honour other scientists for their achievements in the field of science and technology. The event is now celebrated all over India in schools, colleges, universities and other academic, scientific, technical, medical and research institutions. During the first National Science Day held in the year 1987, the NCSTC announced the institution of the National Science Popularization awards. This award recognizes outstanding efforts in the area of science and communication.

National Science Day Significance

National Science Day is celebrated across the country with an aim to spread the message about the latest technological advancements and Indian scientific breakthroughs over the years. The day focuses to educate the masses about how science has improved our daily lives. On National Science Day, public speeches, radio, TV, science movies, and science exhibitions are held across the nation highlighting the need and benefits of science and technology.

