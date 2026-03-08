Many young men embrace deeply conservative gender roles, a new international study finds. Is social media stoking the return of traditionalism?Traditional gender roles are undergoing something of a revival on social media, thanks to tradwife TikTok creators, right-wing influencers like Andrew Tate and others. Tate, one should add, is under investigation for abusing and raping various women.

A new global study confirms that traditional values are making a comeback, while also revealing a surprising fact: almost one third of Generation Z men, meaning those born between 1997 and 2012, believe that wives should "always obey" her husbands.

The survey – published ahead of International Women's Day and conducted by Ipsos and the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's College London – analyzed the views of 23,000 people in 29 different countries, including Britain, the US, Brazil, Australia and India.

The study finds that Gen Z men hold the most traditional gender views of any age group. While 31% of them expect women to be obedient, only 13% of Baby boomer men (born 1946–1964) hold such views. A similar picture emerges with regard to decision‑making in relationships. One third of young men believe that men should have the final say. This belief is far less common among older generations.

"Digital ecosystems heighten polarization because social media algorithms reward extreme messaging," explains Robert Grimm, head of political research at Ipsos Germany.

The most radical views of masculinity influencers and feminist counter‑movements tend to get magnified on social media, according to Grimm. And young men, he adds, are more likely to have a problem with women being highly independent or earning more money than them.

Inter-generational conflict

While 18% of Gen Z women agree with the idea that a wife should obey her husband, only 6% of Baby boomer women share this view. The survey finds big discrepancies between how different age cohorts view gender roles, yet also reveals diverging opinions within Gen Z between men and women.

"Particularly among Gen Z, our data shows an interesting duality: they are both the group most likely to agree that women who have a successful career are more attractive to men, but are simultaneously most likely to agree that a wife should always obey her husband and that a woman should never appear too self-sufficient or independent," says Kelly Beaver, chief executive of Ipsos in the UK and Ireland.

A similar divide exists on issues of sexuality: 21% of Gen Z men think a "real woman" should never make the first move, whereas only 7% of Baby boomers men share this view, along with 12% of Gen Z women.

There also exists palpable pressure around notions of masculinity. Three in ten young men, for instance, believe you shouldn't say "I love you" to your friends, while 43% think a man should appear physically tough. And 21% consider men who play a role in childcare "less masculine" ― compared to 8% of Baby boomer men.

Personal opinion vs perception

"It is deeply concerning to see traditional gender norms persisting today, and more troubling still that many people appear to be pressured by social expectations that do not actually reflect what most of us believe," says Heejung Chung, director of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's Business School in London.

She adds that many young men today overestimate how traditional their society really is.

The survey also reveals a perception gap. Only 17% of men believe women should be responsible for care work but 35% think society expects it from them. A similar pattern emerges around money. Many attribute traditional views to others yet don't hold them themselves.

"Not only are many Gen Z men putting limiting expectations on women, they are also trapping themselves within restrictive gender norms," says Julia Gillard, chairwoman of the Global Institute for Women's Leadership.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 61% of young men feel enough has already been done for gender equality, with 57% saying they feel men are now discriminated against.

"We must continue to do more to dispel the idea of a zero-sum game in which women are the only beneficiaries of a gender-equal world," says Gillard. "We need to ensure everyone is taken on the gender equality journey, with a clear understanding of why it benefits all of society."

The study makes clear that Gen Z is in the process of thinking through, reflecting on but also challenging certain gender roles. While young people express a desire for freedom, diversity and equality they are simultaneously holding on to surprisingly traditional beliefs.

"As a society we need to resist the pressure to go backwards and accelerate the pace of change," insists Gillard. "Good research is critical to reasoned debate and forward progress."

This article was translated from German

