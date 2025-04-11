Buisu is an annual celebration held in Tripura, one of the northeastern states of India. This day marks the new year for Tripuri people and is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across the state. Buisu falls on the last day of Chaitra month, which falls on April 13 and on April 14 during a leap year. This year, Buisu 2025 falls on Sunday, April 13. The festival forms an integral part of Tripura’s culture and traditions. In this article, let’s know more about the Buisu 2025 date and the significance of the annual festival of Tripura.

The word ‘buisu’ is derived from the Tripuri root word ‘bisi’ which means ‘year’. Hence, Buisu literally means ‘New Year Eve’. This day is the junction of the end of the old year and the beginning of the New Year. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Buisu 2025 Date

Buisu 2025 falls on Sunday, April 13.

Buisu Significance

Buisu holds great significance for the people of Tripura as it marks the start of the new year and new beginnings. The festival of Buisu is celebrated for two days with great enthusiasm and cultural events. The first day is called as ‘Hari Buisu’, meaning ‘Buisu for animals’, and second day is ‘maha Buisu or grand Buisu. On the day of hari buisu, young children visit the jungle early in the morning to collect wild flowers for the animals. Tripuri people consider domestic animals as representative of Gods, because of whom they earn their livelihood and agricultural work.

A week before the grand Buisu festival, villagers visit house to house, spreading the message of the arrival of the festival. This sacred festival that has been celebrated through generations reflects the deep roots of Tripura's heritage and the enduring values that bind its people together.

