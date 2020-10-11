October 11 marks the International Day of the Girl Child 2020. Marked annually on October 11, this observance by the United Nations aims to raise awareness about the challenges girls face and to promote girls' empowerment. And while we celebrate International Day of Girl Child today, there is an obvious curiousity to know whether there is a similar day for the opposite sex. "When is International Day of Boy Child?" "When is International Boy Child Day celebrated", "International Boy Child Day Date" are some of the common queries and searches on Google today. So if you are wondering if there is such a day, then yes, there is. International Day of Boy Child is marked on May 16 every year. We tell you more about this observance. From Men's Day to Father's Day to Boyfriend's Day, Here's The Full List of Dates of Events Dedicated to the Males in Our Society.

International Day of Boy Child Date

International Day of the Boy Child or also called the World Day Of The Boy Child is a fairly recent observance which began two years ago in 2018. International Day of the Boy Child Date is May 16 every year. Daughter's Day 2020 Dates From India to the US to Canada! Know When Daughters Day is Celebrated in Countries Around the World.

International Boy Child Day

As the name suggests, this day is about protecting the boys from harmful societal influences. Similar to "Save the Girl Child" this day focuses on "Save The Boy Child" from the vulnerable and negative influences in the society. This day was started by International Men’s Day Founder Jerome Teelucksingh, Ph.D, who is also a prolific author and Gender Issues Thought Leader. This day is important celebration that draws attention to misguided boys' transition into manhood and how it can get difficult if not paid attention to. It states that gender equality won't be achieved if boys remain neglected.

So every year, May 16 is dedicated to celebrating International Day of the Boy Child or the International Boys' Day.

