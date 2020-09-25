National Daughter’s Day 2020: Daughter’s Day is observed to commemorate God’s gift called daughters. Over the centuries, the girl child in any society has faced much more obstacles in their career and life choices as compared to their male counterparts. However, one should always remember that a daughter holds a special place in a family. To celebrate the bond that people share with their daughters, they spend a day cherishing the role she plays. The relationships she shares with her family, relatives, friends, etc. are a significant one. Hence, every year, people around the world celebrate the occasion of International Daughter’s Day. The event of Daughter’s Day is celebrated globally and on different dates. As we near the National Daughter’s Day celebrations, we take a look at the dates of Daughter’s Day around the world. National Daughters Day 2020 HD Images And Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, GIF Images And Messages to Send Your Daughter.

When will be Daughter’s Day 2020 be celebrated?

The event of International Daughter’s Day is celebrated annually. People in different countries observe the event on different dates, while a lot of countries observe it on the same date. We take a look at dates of countries observing Daughter’s Day on several dates. Daughters Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories And Messages to Send Your Beautiful Daughter.

Sr No. Events Dates 1. When is the National Daughter’s Day celebrated in India? Last Sunday of Sep, i.e. 27 2. When is the Son and Daughter’s Day observed? August 11 3. When is the National Daughter’s Day celebrated in Canada? September 27 4. When is the National Daughter’s Day celebrated in the US? September 25 5. When is the National Daughter’s Day celebrated in Germany? September 27 6. When is the National Daughter’s Day observed in the UK? 4th Sunday of Sep, i.e. 27 7. When is International Day of the Girl Child? October 11

One of the main reasons to observe the National Daughter’s Day is to banish the stigma related to the birth of a girl child. In early days, given how women and girls had limited roles and were subjected to household chores only, the world has taken a giant leap forward and daughters are now celebrated as much as sons. Both parents and children have a fun time spending together. The problems still dwell in developing countries and poor countries.

A lot has to be done going forward. Nonetheless, considering how things are right now, good things are bound to come and fast. India, and other countries in the world, have launched several socio-economic companies that promote having a girl child. As we near Daughter’s Day 2020, we wish all the daughters out there and hope you have a great time with your families.

