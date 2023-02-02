Janaki Jayanti, also known as Sita Ashtami, is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Sita Mata (Goddess Sita). As per religious beliefs, in Treta Yug, Goddess Lakshmi took re-birth in the Mithila kingdom as Sita. Maa Sita was the adopted daughter of Janaka, the king of Mithila, and so was also known as Janaki. Janaki Jayanti is celebrated in India on Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Phalguna as per the North Indian lunar calendar. However, in Amanta lunar calendar, which is followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern Indian states, Janaki Jayanti is observed during Magha lunar month. In 2023, Janaki Jayanti will be celebrated on February 14. The Janaki Jayanti Ashtami Tithi will begin on February 13 at 8.15 am and will end on February 14 at 7.34 am. February 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: From Valentine’s Day to Maha Shivratri, Check List of Important Dates Falling in the Second Month.

Janaki Jayanti 2023 Date & Ashtami Tithi Timings

Janaki Jayanti will be celebrated on February 14, 2023. The Janaki Jayanti Ashtami Tithi will begin on February 13 at 8.15 am and will end on February 14 at 7.34 am. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online.

Janaki Jayanti Rituals

On the day of Janaki Jayanti, married women observe a fast with utmost devotion and dedication. On this auspicious day, married women observe a fast for the long lives of their husbands. Devotees observing a fast should wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Place an idol of Janaki/ Sita Mata and Lord Rama and offer prayers by lighting a diya, flowers, incense, grains, and sweets to the Goddess. Lord Rama and Maa Janaki are believed to be the ideal couple. On this day, women observing a fast seek blessings from the divine for peace, harmony and happiness in their married lives. Devotees should chant the Sita Mantra of Om Sri Sitaoi Namah on this day.

Janaki Jayanti Significance

Mata Sita is the epitome of purity and sincerity; hence on this day, females aspire to be like her and seek blessings from the Goddess. Sita Jayanti or Janaki Jayanti festival is celebrated greatly in parts of India. Devotees throng temples of Lord Ram and Sita, and statues of Lord Rama, Maa Sita, Laxman and Lord Hanuman are taken in processions on this day. A massive celebration takes place on this day, and various rituals like Maha Aarti, Maha Abhishekam, and Sringaar Darshan are organised at Lord Rama's and Goddess Sita's temples. Devotees recite bhajans, and Ramayana is recited in temples.

