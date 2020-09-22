National Daughters Day is marked every year in honour of the girl children in the family. India celebrates National Daughter's Day is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September. So this year, National Daughter's Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 27. Just as we have days that honour our mothers and fathers or grandparents, Daughters Day is celebrated for the girl children in the family. In this article, we tell you more about the date, history, significance and usual celebrations around this day.

In India there is a certain reservation when it comes to daughters or having a girl child. The times may have changed but in the rural areas, birth of a girl child is still considered a burden on the family. But as a society we know how a girl child forms an important role and she is special. To honour these very girls, Daughter's Day 2020 is held every year. This day is about making her feel special, appreciating her for being a girl and giving her the confidence that she is just as special and capable as the boys. Words to Make You Appreciate and Celebrate Your Daughter on This Special Day.

Although it is not about having a bias as every child is special, irrespective of their gender. A son is just as special as a daughter but to the very mindsets that prefer the former over later, celebrations that stress importance on Daughter's Day are important. A daughter should be raised just as equally as a son and taught equally well, nurtured and loved just as much. The celebrations could involve telling her what makes her and girls like her special, giving her little gifts, teaching the importance of girls, cooking her favourite food or the likes. It is all about daughters and appreciating them. Ahead of National Daughter's Day on Sunday, we wish every girl/woman Happy Daughter's Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2020 02:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).