With the arrival of autumn comes the festive season. In India, one of the most auspicious festivals that falls in September or October is Sharad Navaratri, which is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. The Hindu festival is celebrated for nine days, with devotees worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and it culminates with Dussehra. When is the First Day of Navratri 2025? Pratipada, also known as the first day, is associated with the form Goddess Shailaputri, a divine form of Goddess Parvati. In this article below, check out the Sharad Navratri 2025 start date, Ghatasthapana rituals, the legend of Goddess Shailaputri and other details to worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms during the Hindu festival of Navaratri.

Sharad Navratri 2025 Start Date and Ghatasthapana Timings

Shardiya Navratri 2025 starts on September 22, with the first day of Navratri being the ritual of Ghatasthapana that marks the beginning of the nine-day festival. Below, check the First Day of Navratri 2025 Ghatasthapana timings:

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:49 AM to 12:38 PM

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 01:23 AM on September 22

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 02:55 AM on September 23

Kanya Lagna Begins - 06:09 AM on September 22

Kanya Lagna Ends - 08:06 AM on September 22

Sharad Navratri: Legend of Goddess Shailaputri

Day 1 of Sharad Navratri begins with the worship of Goddess Shailaputri. She is one of the Navadurgas, and her name is derived from joining two Sanskrit words, ‘Shail’, which means mountains, and ‘Putri,’ which means daughter. Therefore, the name ‘Shailputri’ means daughter of the mountains. After the self-immolation as Goddess Sati, Goddess Parvati took birth as the daughter of Lord Himalaya. Hence the name Shailaputri. Mata Shailaputri is also addressed as Mata Sati Bhavani, Goddess Parvati and Maa Hemavati. Often referred to as ‘Pratham Shailaputri,’ she is the first form of Devi worshipped on the first day of the auspicious Navratri festival.

With a pleasant aura, Shailaputri Mata is portrayed sitting on a Nandi. Devi Shailaputri's mount is a bull, and because of that, she is also known as Vrisharudha. She is depicted with two hands, carrying a Trishul in the right hand and a lotus flower in the left.

Sharad Navratri Significance and Rituals

The first day of Navratri, known as Pratipada, is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Shailaputri, the embodiment of the primal force of nature and creation. Devotees offer prayers to seek her blessings for strength, health and prosperity. The first day of Navratri begins with the ritual of Ghatasthapana – an installation of an earthen pot with a wide mouth. Along with seven food grains and barley seeds, the kalash is filled with holy water, five coins, and Durva leaves. In addition, the five mango leaves are put upside down in circular order, covering the brim of the Kalash, and a coconut is placed on top of them. As the first form, Goddess Shailaputri sets the foundation for the rest of the festival.

Sharad Navratri Mantras Dedicated To Mata Shailaputri

“Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah.”

“Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam, Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim.”

“Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita, Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah.”

Ghatasthapana, performed on the first day of Sharad Navratri, invokes Goddess Shakti. The most auspicious time to perform Ghatasthapana is the first third of the day while Pratipada is prevailing. The ritual can also be done during Abhijit Muhurta.

