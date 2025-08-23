Shardiya Navratri, or simply Navratri 2025, the nine-day Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, will be celebrated in October with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. During Sharad Navratri, devotees follow the tradition of wearing specific colours for each of the 9 days, symbolising different forms of Maa Durga and their divine energies. Many people eagerly look for the Navratri 2025 colours with date in October to plan their festive outfits and rituals. From vibrant red and yellow to soothing blue and green, each day’s colour holds spiritual meaning and is believed to bring blessings, prosperity, and positivity. Here’s the complete day-wise list of Navratri colours 2025 to wear during the nine auspicious days of the Navaratri festival. Diwali 2025 5 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj? Know Significance of Deepawali and Full Schedule of ‘Festival of Lights’.

About Shardiya Navratri 2025

Shardiya Navratri is an auspicious Hindu festival popular across India and celebrated with great devotion. Shardiya Navratri holds great significance as compared to all the Navratris celebrated in India. It falls in the month of Ashwin, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, and in September or October, in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Shardiya Navratri 2025 starts on Monday, September 22, with Ghatasthapana and ends on the day of Vijayadashami, which falls on Thursday, October 2. The name Shardiya Navratri has been taken from Sharad Ritu. In this article, let’s know the day-wise colours of each day of Shardiya Navratri 2025. Navratri Ghatasthapana Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers and Goddess Durga Photos To Celebrate the First Day of Navratri.

Significance of Wearing Navratri Colours on 9 Days

All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. The main highlight of the Navratri celebrations is the festivities surrounding the festival. Each of the nine days is associated with a specific colour during Navratri. Devotees wear clothes of that particular colour dedicated for that day to honour Goddess Durga in her different forms. These colours hold deep symbolic meanings connected to the qualities and powers of the Goddess. For example, white represents purity, red stands for energy and power, yellow reflects joy, and green symbolises growth and harmony. Happy Navratri Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Sharad Navratri With Maa Durga Photos, WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Greetings.

According to traditional beliefs, wearing these colours not only pleases the Goddess but also brings positive energy, good fortune, and blessings into the lives of devotees.

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Check the List of Day-Wise Colours

Day Date Event Colour Day 1 September 22 Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja White Day 2 September 23 Brahmacharini Puja Red Day 3 September 24 Chandraghanta Puja Royal Blue Day 4 September 25 Vinayaka Chaturthi Yellow Day 5 September 26 Kushmanda Puja Green Day 6 September 27 Skandamata Puja Grey Day 7 September 28 Katyayani Puja Orange Day 8 September 29 Kalaratri Puja Peacock Green Day 9 September 30 Saraswati Puja, Durga Ashtami Pink

Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is celebrated with great devotion across India by devotees of Goddess Durga. People across the country eagerly await this period, as it is considered the most auspicious time to worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The word Navaratram means ‘a period of nine nights’ in Sanskrit, nava meaning ‘nine’ and ratri meaning ‘night’. In the eastern and northeastern states of India, the Durga Puja is synonymous with Navaratri, where goddess Durga battles and emerges victorious over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to help restore dharma.

In southern states, the victory of Durga or Kali is celebrated. In the western state of Gujarat, Navaratri celebrations are constituted by arti, followed by garba. In all cases, the common theme is the battle and victory of good over evil based on a regionally famous epic or legend, such as the Devi Mahatmya.

