Whitsun 2020 HD Images And Wallpaper For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIF Greetings And Messages to Send on Pentecost Sunday

Pentecost Sunday Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whitsun is observed by both Christians and Jews. It falls on the seventh Sunday after Easter and commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Christ's disciples as mentioned in The Bible. Pentecost Sunday 2020 falls on May 31. On the festival, they wish each other by sending Pentecost Sunday wishes and messages. As we observe Whitsun 2020, we bring to you Pentecost Sunday HD images and wallpaper for free download online. You can also send it as WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook wishes, SMS or greetings on social media. It can also be shared as Instagram Stories or through Hike. Pentecost Sunday 2020 Date And Significance: Know The Meaning of Whitsun; Celebrations And Traditions Related to the Day Observed by Christians & Jews.

As per Jewish Pentecost traditions, every male Jew living within twenty miles of Jerusalem must visit Jerusalem to participate in the feast. Among Jews, the observance is known as name Shebuot or Shavuot (The Feast of Weeks). Earlier, Jews celebrated the day a post-harvest thanksgiving feast, later it came to be included in remembrance of God's Covenants with Noah and Moses. Pentecost Sunday is considered to be the birthday of the Church, for those born again into Christ's spiritual body. Christians observe Pentecost Sunday as the end of the Easter season. Meanwhile, here are Pentecost Sunday HD images and wallpaper to share with your loved ones.

Happy Pentecost Sunday 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pentecost Sunday Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whitsun GIFs

Pentecost Sunday Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pentecost Sunday HD Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pentecost Sunday 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whitsun WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people also the medium to share festive greetings too. You can download Whitsun WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones. We wish you all a Happy Pentecost Sunday!