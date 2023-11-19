Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 19. The United Nations initiated this annual commemoration, and has been an important observance across more than 144 countries that focuses on encouraging women to begin their entrepreneurship journey and celebrate their feats. Often referred to as WED, Women's Entrepreneurship Day celebrations help millions of women across the world to celebrate their achievements and accomplishments in the world of business. As we prepare to celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2023 theme, how to celebrate this day and more. Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Quotes, Images, Wallpapers To Celebrate All Women Entrepreneurs.

When is Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2023?

Women's Entrepreneurship Day is celebrated every year on November 19. This annual observance was founded and implemented by Pet Pioneer, Animal Fair Media Founder and Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient Wendy Diamond. This celebration is dedicated to the women entrepreneurs who take on this challenging journey and applaud the achievements of businesswomen across the world. On the occasion of WED, the celebrated Women's Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Awards is also organised.

Significance of Women's Entrepreneurship Day

The first Women's Entrepreneurship Day was celebrated on November 19, 2014. Every year, the commemoration is focused on a dedicated theme and celebrates the key accomplishments of women entrepreneurs who take on the challenging role of starting something of their own and following their passion. The celebration of Women's Entrepreneurship Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps people to put forth key changes in the world of business that would help women entrepreneurs excel further. Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2023 theme is “Let’s make a better future” - focused on encouraging young businesswomen to curate solutions that will design the shape of the future. A key part of discussions on this day will also focus on curating sustainable business solutions.

To celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2023, there are sure to be millions of special events and commemorations organised worldwide. Many would also take this chance to recognise and celebrate the up-and-coming women entrepreneurs who have changed the game in their fields. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2023!

