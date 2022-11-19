Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 will be celebrated on November 19. This annual observance has been crucial in celebrating and appreciating women entrepreneurs who have made a mark in their particular industries. From transforming the tech and pharma world to making brands that have changed the way people look at beauty and fashion, women entrepreneurs have truly made a dent in the way businesses work. And as we celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022, people surely will share Happy Women’s Entrepreneurship Day wishes and quotes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The celebration of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) was first initiated in 2014 by Wendy Diamond and was immediately implemented in more than 144 countries. The celebration of this day is focused on celebrating the women who have created a strong impact in their varying fields and shattered myths and stereotypes about women in business. The celebration is especially important as it also offers people a platform to have an open conversation about the challenges that women have to overcome, solely because of being women and how we can counter them to make the playing field more equal and just for all entrepreneurs.

More than anything, the celebration of WED celebrates and applauds the women who stand tall in their fields, despite the added challenges. And as we prepare to celebrate Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022, here are some Happy Women’s Entrepreneurship Day wishes and messages, greetings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS you can share with all women.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 Wishes and Quotes

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Woman With a Voice Is by Definition a Strong Woman. But the Search To Find That Voice Can Be Remarkably Difficult. – Melinda Gates

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Expect the Unexpected, and Whenever Possible, Be the Unexpected. – Lynda Barry

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nothing Will Work Unless You Do. – Maya Angelou

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When I Dare To Be Powerful, To Use My Strength in the Service of My Vision, Then It Becomes Less and Less Important Whether I Am Afraid. – Audre Lorde

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 Quotes and Sayings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Courageous Act Is Still To Think for Yourself. Aloud. – Coco Chanel

The number of women entrepreneurs has increased monumentally in the past few years, thanks to globalization and access to marketplaces online. From handmade goodies to scientifically produced products and unique solutions and services, women have been reigning in various fields and Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022 is surely the best time to share the inspiring stories of these women and celebrate them. Happy Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2022 07:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).