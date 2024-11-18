Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED) is an annual event dedicated to honour, support, and empower women entrepreneurs around the world. Since its inception, Women’s Entrepreneurship Day was celebrated on November 19 worldwide. However, this year, the global event was shifted to November 15 to avoid clashing with International Men's Day which has been observed on every November 19 since 1999. Women’s Entrepreneurship Day recognises the important role women play in driving economic growth, innovation, and community development through entrepreneurship.

The international event celebrates women entrepreneurs who have made a name for themselves with their hard work, dedication and perseverance and acknowledges the achievements and contributions in various industries and communities. In this article, let’s know more about Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2024 date, history and the significance of the annual event. November 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2024 Date

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day 2024 falls on November 15 this year.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day History

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day was founded in 2013 by Wendy Diamond, an entrepreneur and humanitarian, with the aim of celebrating, supporting, and empowering women entrepreneurs worldwide. The first day was held on November 19, 2014, and was observed in 144 countries that year. November 19 was proclaimed an official day by both New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and was celebrated annually at the United Nations and around the globe.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Significance

Women's Entrepreneurship Day is an important day that sheds light on the challenges women face in starting and sustaining businesses, such as limited access to funding, education, and mentorship. Every year, the event convenes at the United Nations in New York City including a conference, speakers, and the inaugural Women's Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Awards. The day inspires governments, corporations, and individuals to support women-led initiatives through investment, policy-making, and collaboration.

