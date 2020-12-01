World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1 every year. The observance is extremely important in raising awareness about the prevalence of AIDs, busting myths that are often associated with this disease and the stigma that HIV and AIDS patients have been subjected to for decades. World AIDS Day 2020 will be observed across the world with various virtual events, online seminars and digital movements. People are sure to share World AIDS Day Slogans, World AIDS Day 2020 messages, World AIDS Day Facts, WhatsApp Stickers and World AIDS Day 2020 Facebook Status Pictures online.

World AIDS Day celebrations first started in 1988, and it is promoted by governments, NGOs and activists who are fighting to help HIV and AIDS patients to live a normal life without being discriminated against or subjected to any sort of humiliation or hurtfulness because of their disease. AIDS is a sexually transmitted disease that does not spread through touch or by mere physical contact with a patient. However, for the longest of time, people have been blinded by various myths that have led to hateful behaviour as well as discrimination towards patients with HIV or AIDS. World AIDS Day 2020 FAQs: From 'Who Started AIDS Day?' to 'What Does Red Ribbon Symbolise?', Answers to Mostly Asked Questions on the Observance.

World AIDS Day celebration aims to educate more and more people about the ways that AIDS can spread, the needs of people who suffer from HIV AIDS and what we can do to make their lives more comfortable. Sharing World AIDS Day Slogans, World AIDS Day 2020 messages, World AIDS Day Facts, WhatsApp Stickers and World AIDS Day 2020 Facebook Status Pictures is a great way of helping raise awareness about this issue and support the millions who live with HIV and AIDS.

World AIDS Day Slogans 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: “HIV Does Not Make People Dangerous to Know, so You Can Shake Their Hands and Give Them a Hug: Heaven Knows They Need It” -Princess Diana

AIDS Day 2020 Slogans (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: One in Four People With HIV Don’t Know They Have It; Know Your Risks= Know Your Status

World AIDS Day Slogans (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Prevention Is Better Than Cure; Especially When Something Has No Cure

AIDS Day 2020 Slogans (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: The Risk Is Not Knowing; Stop AIDS

World AIDS Day 2020 Slogans and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Safe Sex or No Sex; It’s Your Life That’s at Stake

World AIDS Day 2020 Images(Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Hate the Disease, but Not the Diseased!

The current times have increased the need for people to be more sensitive and aware of the needs of HIV-AIDS patients. While the threat of COVID-19 is present for one and all, it is especially higher for HIV and AIDS patients who have a compromised immune system. It, therefore, becomes crucial that we do everything possible to help those in need to have the right to a safe, happy and comfortable life. Happy World AIDS Day 2020.

