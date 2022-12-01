World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1. It is a day to focus on raising awareness about the AIDS pandemic and the spread of HIV infection. HIV is a life-threatening virus that attacks the immune system reducing resistance to other diseases. AIDS stands for Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome and is caused by the spread of HIV which refers to Human Immunodeficiency Virus. World AIDS Day is an important day to spread information and awareness about the disease and educate people on AIDS prevention and control. As you observe World AIDS Day 2022, here are quotes and messages that you can share as images and HD wallpapers with everyone you know. World AIDS Day 2022 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Prevention and Control of HIV.

World AIDS Day is one of the eleven global campaigns observed by the World Health Organisation. The other 10 campaigns are World Health Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Immunization Week, World Tuberculosis Day, World No Tobacco Day, World Malaria Day, World Hepatitis Day, World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, World Patient Safety Day and World Chagas Disease Day. Here are World AIDS Day 202 quotes and messages that you can share as images and HD wallpapers with everyone. World AIDS Vaccine Day 2022 Date, History & Significance.

World AIDS Day 2022 Quotes and Messages

Quote Reads: One of the Best Ways To Fight Stigma and Empower HIV-Positive People Is by Speaking Out Openly and Honestly About Who We Are and What We Experience. – Alex Garner, HIV Activist

Quote Reads: Let Us Stand Up and Make a Difference. Let Us Create More Awareness for a Happy Future on World AIDS Day! – Unknown

Quote Reads: Health Is the Most Important Thing for a Person and HIV Is the Biggest Threat to Our Health. Let Us Create Awareness on World AIDS Day. – Unknown

Quote Reads: AIDS Today Is Not a Death Sentence. It Can Be Treated as a Chronic Illness or a Chronic Disease. – Yusuf Hamied

Quote Reads: It Is Bad Enough That People Are Dying of AIDS, but No One Should Die of Ignorance. – Elizabeth Taylor

HIV/AIDS has become one of the most important global public health issues recorded in recorded history. World AIDS Day is observed with a different theme every year. The theme for 2021 was End inequalities, End AIDS, End Pandemic. This year, the theme for World AIDS Day is "Equalise."

