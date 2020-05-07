World Athletics Day 2020 HD Images & Quotes Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy World Athletics Day With WhatsApp Messages & GIF Greetings

World Athletics Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Athletics Day is observed annually to encourage youth athletes to take up sports or be individual athletes. The day was first introduced in 1996 by the World Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF). World Athletics Day 2020 is celebrated on May 7. Every year the day is celebrated with various celebrations spread the importance of the day. However, this year due to coronavirus lockdown, the events have been followed. But don't let that stop you celebrating the day. Wish those sports lovers 'Happy World Athletics' by sending them these World Athletics Day 2020 quotes. We have also included World Athletics Day HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online to wish them on this sporting day. The theme of the World Athletics Day 2020 is “Athletics for a Better World.” World Athletics Day 2020: Motivational Quotes to Inspire Young & Budding Athletes to Never Give Up on Their Dreams!

Let's not allow the current situation to weigh us down from observing the day. At a time when sporting events have come to a halt across countries to curb the spread of coronavirus, keep motivating your fellow athlete by sending these inspirational quotes and images. Share these World Athletic Day WhatsApp messages and GIF greetings thus encouraging them to hope for a better day tomorrow. World Athletics Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Promotes Participation of Youngsters in Athletics.

Quotes Reads: “Hard Work Beats Talent When Talent Doesn’t Work Hard.” – Tim Notke

Quotes Reads: “Never Say Never Because Limits, Like Fears, Are Often Just an Illusion.” – Michael Jordan

Quotes Reads: “You Have to Expect Things of Yourself Before You Can Do Them.” – Michael Jordan

Quotes Reads: “Winning Isn’t Everything, but Wanting to Win Is.” – Vince Lombardi

Quotes Reads: “If You Can’t Outplay Them, Outwork Them.” – Ben Hogan

World Athletics Day earlier only focused on the participation of children who were members of clubs affiliated to IAAF federations. However, it was later expanded to include the participation of school children in team competitions. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the main scope of World Athletic Day. The day tries to encourage children to take up sports to make them understand the importance of physical fitness. Also to promote athletics and increase the popularity of sports among youth.