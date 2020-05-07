World Athletics Day 2020: Motivational Quotes to Inspire Young & Budding Athletes to Never Give Up on Their Dreams!

Pele Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Athletics Day is celebrated on May 7 of every year. First introduced in 1996 by the World Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF), World Athletics is celebrated to cheer and encourage young and ambitious youths into taking up sports and individual athletic games. Like every year, the universe will celebrate World Athletics Day on this day. Quite ironic right that amidst times when sporting universe have frozen and life seems to have come to a halt the world will meditate and celebrate the Athletics Day. The IAAF observes the World Athletics Day with a motto ‘Athletics for a Better World’. World Athletics Day Aims to Promote the Fitness Culture Among the Youngsters.

The day was first introduced by Primo Nebiolo (President of IAAF 1981-1999) who also initiated games like cycling, road running and race walking to commemorate the occasion. The first tournament titled “World Athletics” was held in the 1996 (same year the day was first celebrated) to celebrate the day. Winners from different competitions even had the privilege to watch the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games live. This year, however, no such event is scheduled to be held with the world battling the deadly virus that has threatened to wipe off the human race.

World Athletics Day 2020 Motivational Quotes

“I have failed over and over again in my life, And That is Why I succeed” - Michael Jordan

“It is not whether you get knocked down, it's whether you get up” - Vince Lombardi

“Champions keep playing until they get it right.” – Billie Jean King

“The more difficult the victory, the greater the happiness in winning” – Pele

“You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get” - Michael Phelps

“What makes something special is not just what you have to gain, but what you feel there is to lose” – Andre Agassi

The IAAF usually uses the day to promote sports and encourage youngsters into taking up sports. It also preaches the importance of remaining fit and active and playing games among children. Initially, only youths of IAAF affiliated countries and club were allowed to participate in the tournament games introduced by the IAAF but the initiative was later expanded to allow the participation of school children in those tournaments.