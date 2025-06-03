World Bicycle Day is an annual global event that is celebrated on June 3 around the world with an aim to recognise and promote the unique power of the bicycle. In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day and since then, the international day has been celebrated every year. The resolution for World Bicycle Day recognises the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle as a simple, affordable, reliable, clean, and sustainable means of transportation. World Bicycle Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, June 3. The bicycle has been in use for two centuries. In this article, let’s know more about World Bicycle Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. National E-Bike Day 2025 Date in USA: Here’s the Significance of the Day That Aims To Promote Electric Bicycles As Sustainable Mode of Transport.

World Bicycle Day 2025 Date

World Bicycle Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, June 3.

World Bicycle Day History

As per historical records, the idea of World Bicycle Day came from Professor Leszek Sibilski, a Polish social scientist working in the United States. He led a grassroots campaign with his sociology class to promote a UN Resolution for World Bicycle Day, eventually gaining the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries.

The UNGA on March 15, 2022, adopted the resolution on integration of mainstream bicycling into public transportation systems for sustainable development. It emphasised that the bicycle is an instrument of sustainable transportation and has a positive impact on climate and decided to declare June 3 World Bicycle Day.

World Bicycle Day Significance

World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle as educates people about how riding a bicycle contributes to cleaner air and less congestion. This annual event is a special day meant to be enjoyed by all people regardless of any characteristic. On this day, bicycle rides and contests are organised in several countries around the world, encouraging people to use it as a mode of transportation.

