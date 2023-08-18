Every year, World Breast Cancer Research Day is observed on August 18 across the globe to raise awareness about breast cancer and the need for its early detection. The day also aims to educate people about the condition, encourage them to support ongoing research efforts to end breast cancer and take collective action to find long-term solutions. According to records, breast cancer is the most common type, with 12% of all cases worldwide diagnosed as breast cancer. Moreover, 85% of breast cancers occur in women who have no family history of breast cancer.

World Breast Cancer Research Day was established in 2021 to recognise the life-changing research to end breast cancer globally. As World Breast Cancer Research Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the global event.

World Breast Cancer Research Day 2023 Date

World Breast Cancer Research Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, August 18.

World Breast Cancer Research Day Significance

World Breast Cancer Research Day is essential as it highlights the success of breast cancer research over the years. The day aims to conduct more research in the years to come and find a long-lasting cure for the condition. Both men and women are prone to breast cancer since both have breast tissues. However, since women generally have more breast tissues, women account for 99% of all breast cancer cases.

The day highlights the need to recognise ways of preventing breast cancer. It serves as an opportunity for people worldwide to amplify the importance of finding a cure for breast cancer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2023 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).