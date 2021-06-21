World Camel Day is celebrated every year on June 22. In 2021, this day falls on Tuesday. Camels are important animal to the livelihoods of large populations of the world, including India. Several communities have been dependent on camel, especially in desert areas. They have been used for transportation, as a source of food and milk.

People have domesticated camels for more than 4,000 years and still depend on them for survival. On World Camel Day 2021, let's know some amazing facts about camels.

Amazing Facts About Camels:

There are three species of camels in the world- Bactrian camels (Asian camels), dromedary camels (Arabian camels) and wild Bactrian camels (Camelus ferus).

The majority of camels are domesticated. The only wild camel species is wild Bactrian camels.

The camel's hump stores fat.

Camels have three sets of eyelids and two rows of eyelashes to protect their eyes from sand.

Camels have thick lips that help them in eating thorny plants that other animals can't eat.

During sandstorms, camels can completely shut their nostrils.

Their thick skin on the chest and knees help them to comfortably sit in hot sand.

Camels are very strong animal they can carry up to 900 pounds for 25 miles.

Camels can drink 30 gallons (113 litres) of water in just 13 minutes.

Not only this, but camels are also a social animal. They help in transportation, providing food and milk. We at LatestLY wish you a very happy camels day.

