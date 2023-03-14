New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Department of Consumer Affairs will be celebrating World Consumer Rights Day, 2023 on March 15 with the theme "Empowering consumers through clean energy transitions".

The Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare in this regard interacted with media persons on Tuesday and shared that the theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2023 is "Empowering consumers through clean energy transitions".

In accordance with the theme, the primary thrust is on the deployment of technology to reduce the dependence on traditional energy sources such as fossil fuels and enable a rapid transition to clean energy solutions that promote sustainability, security, affordability and access to consumers in the long term.

It is well-known fact that E-commerce has steadily emerged as one of the most preferred mediums of shopping for consumers. At the same time, there has also been a rise in the number of e-commerce grievances registered by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH). Thus, NCH is being strengthened technologically to ensure that it receives more complaints and redresses common consumer grievances of refund, replacement and deficiency in service speedily.

Khare informed that NCH works as an alternate dispute redressal mechanism at the pre-litigation level wherein consumers can easily register their grievances by calling '1915' or through the mobile app. NCH is accessible in over 17 languages including recently added Maithili, Kashmiri and Santhali languages. It is available 24*7 through an Omni channel system which includes the NCH app, email, SMS and call.

She further informed that there has also been a rise in the number of dockets registered on NCH. The docket count has more than doubled from the monthly average of 37,062 in 2017 to 86,674 in 2022.

The Additional Secretary said that to facilitate the online filing of consumer complaints, the E-Daakhil Portal has been set up which provides a hassle-free, speedy and inexpensive facility to conveniently approach the relevant consumer forum, dispensing the need to travel and be physically present to file their grievance.

The objective is to digitize and make it easy for consumers to access justice with the help of technology. All formats for application, review, appeal, etc. will be digitized for bringing hassle-free, speedy redressal of consumer complaints, in line with the e-courts project, she added.

Mediation, which is envisaged under the Act as an alternate dispute redressal mechanism, is also being considered through online mode.

In line with the LiFE (Lifestyle for the environment) movement launched by Prime Minister, the Department has initiated the creation of the "Right to Repair portal" to protect consumers against planned obsolescence i.e. designing a product with limited life resulting in increasing e-waste. The portal is expected to address the concerns on the price, originality and warranty of spare parts. It will enable consumers to be better informed about the product by mentioning methods to check the authenticity of spare parts and information on the country of origin.

The portal will carry information for enabling consumers to self-repair, knowing about authorized repairers and promoting third-party repairers. The endeavour is to create an ecosystem for the availability of genuine spare parts for the duration of the warranty promised by the manufacturer.

The Department is also planning to organize a hackathon for designing charging solutions that work with wearable devices with an emphasis on reducing 'electronic and electrical waste (e-waste)' and promoting a more sustainable consumer ecosystem. Wireless charging methods are also being explored, which will help significantly in e-waste proliferation. (ANI)

