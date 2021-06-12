The 2021 World Day Against Child Labor is almost here and it's quite imperative that we once and for all obliviate the social evil of hiring kids for labour. Celebrated on June 12th and established by the International Labour Organisation in 2002, this day has a long significant history of raising awareness on the need to stop capitalizing on the impoverished state of children between the ages of 5-17. A report by the UN said "The number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide - an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years" due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The ILO designated a day to focus on the perils of Child Labour so that every child can gain access to education that is their right irrespective of their race, economic condition or caste. According to a report by ILO, since 2016, the number of children between 5 and 17 forced to work in dangerous conditions has risen by 6.5 million to 79 million. As World Day Against Child Labour is just around the corner, it's the perfect time to share inspiring quotes that will help us as a society, to take stock of the deplorable state of our children forced to labour and work toward changing them. Here are a few quotes to share on this day.

"Child labour perpetuates poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, population growth, and other social problems." – Nobel prize winner Kailash Satyarthi

"Children are like wet cement whatever falls on them makes an impression" - Haim Ginott, child psychologist

"Safety and security don’t just happen, they are the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear" - Nelson Mandela

"Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow." – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

"If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children." – Mahatma Gandhi

"Child slavery is a crime against humanity. Humanity itself is at stake here. A lot of work remains, but I will see the end of child labour in my lifetime" - Kailash Satyarthi

Messages To Share on World Day Against Child Labour

“Child labour has taken away the innocence and beauty of childhood and we must come together to protect children. Happy World Day Against Child Labour Day.”

“The occasion of World Day Against Child Labour Day reminds us that there are many children out there who are crying for help. Let us put an end to child labour.”

“We must show a child all the love and care and must save every child from child labour because by no means it is fair…. Happy World Day Against Child Labour!!!! “

“Child Labour is a crime and it is the duty of each one of us to raise our voices against it to make this world a better place to live…. Happy World Day Against Child Labour!!!”

“Each and every child deserves a childhood and no one in this world has the power to take that away from them.”

“It is our responsibility to handle children with love, care and affection and to protect them from child labour…. Warm wishes on World Day Against Child Labour.”

“Let us stand against the social issue of child labour and save the childhood of many children. Warm wishes on World Day Against Child Labour Day.”

The theme of 2021 World Day Against Child Labour is, Act now: end child labour

