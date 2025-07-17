World Day for International Justice, also popularly known as Day of International Criminal Justice or International Justice Day, is an annual event that is observed around the globe on July 17. This annual event is commemorated as part of an effort to recognise the emerging system of international criminal justice. Notably, July 17 is the date of the adoption of the treaty that created the International Criminal Court (ICC). World Day for International Justice 2025 falls on Thursday, July 17. As per historical records, on June 1, 2010, at the Review Conference of the Rome Statute held in Kampala (Uganda), the Assembly of State Parties decided to celebrate July 17 as the Day of International Criminal Justice. In this article, let’s know more about World Day for International Justice date and the significance of the annual event.

World Day for International Justice 2025 Date

World Day for International Justice 2025 falls on Thursday, July 17.

World Day for International Justice Significance

World Day for International Justice holds great significance as the day commemorates the adoption of the Rome Statute on July 17, 1998, which led to the establishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC is based in The Hague, Netherlands, and is responsible for prosecuting individuals for international crimes such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, among others. This annual event aims to promote international criminal justice and also support victims of serious crimes across the world.

