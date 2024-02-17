Every year, World Day of Social Justice is celebrated on February 20 around the globe. The day aims to highlight issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment, human rights, and social protections and find solutions for them. The International Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2007 to promote social justice, solidarity, and the distribution of resources and opportunities for all people around the world. As World Day of Social Justice 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. World Day for International Justice Quotes: Sayings by Great People To Share and Reinstate the Importance of Justice in Society.

World Day of Social Justice 2024 Date

World Day of Social Justice 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 20.

World Day of Social Justice History

The International Labour Organization (ILO) unanimously adopted the ILO Declaration on Social Justice for a Fair Globalization on June 10, 2008. It expresses the contemporary vision of the ILO’s mandate in the era of globalisation. On November 26, 2007, the General Assembly declared that, starting from the sixty-third session of the General Assembly, February 20 will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice.

World Day of Social Justice Significance

World Day of Social Justice is an important observance that encourages individuals and communities to promote dialogue, advocacy, and action for social justice. The day aims to raise awareness about social injustices such as poverty, inequality, discrimination, and exclusion, and to promote efforts to address these issues at local, national, and international levels. Social justice encompasses a wide range of economic, political, and social rights, including access to education, healthcare, employment, and social protection.

Many organisations, including the UN, American Library Association (ALA), and the International Labour Organization, hold events to highlight the importance of social justice and plans for the future by tackling poverty, social and economic exclusion and unemployment.

