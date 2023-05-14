World Fair Trade Day is an annual celebration and is celebrated on the second Saturday of May. It is a global celebration led by Fair Trade Enterprises across the globe. This year, World Fair Trade Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Every year, the World Fair Trade Day is celebrated across the globe with different themes. For World Fair Trade Day 2023, the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) will focus on the theme ‘Reimagining the Economy: Regenerative Businesses for the Future’. It’s critically important for us to reimagine the economy and find a sustainable and equitable way going forward. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

World Fair Trade Day 2023 Date

World Fair Trade Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

World Fair Trade Day 2023 Theme

World Fair Trade Day 2023 theme is ‘Reimagining the Economy: Regenerative Businesses for the Future’.

World Fair Trade Day History

The World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) was born in 1989, and the World Fair Trade Day was created by the WFTO in 2004. The WFTO is responsible for creating opportunities for economically disadvantaged producers, transparency and accountability, and fair trading practices. The day unites people across the globe, including fair trade organisations, environmental movements, producers, and consumers. The WFTO is an international network of over 450 Fair Trade enterprises from more than 80 countries that focus on supporting, developing, and promoting businesses committed to Fair Trade.

World Fair Trade Day Significance

World Fair Trade Day is an important day as it educates people that Fair Trade is more than just trading. It is a vision of business and trade that puts people and the planet before profit. It fights poverty, climate change, gender inequality and injustice and is a proof of concept that showcases the enterprise models of the new economy. In today’s world, fair trade is becoming necessary due to inequality within the trade. People today are working in unfavourable conditions and being paid poorly. Trade may help the most vulnerable and provide sustainable livelihoods by expanding opportunities for small and disadvantaged producers.

