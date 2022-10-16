World food day is the day celebrated to commemorate the foundation day of the United nation food and agriculture organization. It is observed every year on October 16th. The United Nations food and agriculture organisation was founded in 1945. World Food Day was established by FAO’s member countries at the organization’s 20thgeneral conference in 1979. The main aim of celebrating this day is to raise awareness of the issues behind poverty and hunger. As you observe this important day, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of strong quotes about food that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones on World Food Day 2022. Sayings on Healthy and Nutritious Food to Share on the Observance

World food day has been observed with a different theme every year since 1981 so as to highlight areas needed for action and provide a common focus. The theme for World Food Day 2022 is Leave No One Behind. Focussing on this year’s theme for World Food Day, here are powerful quotes that you can download and send to all your loved ones on this day. World Food Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Messages, Quotes, Thoughts and Sayings To Raise Awareness About Eradicating Hunger.

The two major issues faced by the world today are related to food. One is the issue of providing a healthy diet which affects both the rich and poor causing lifestyle issues like obesity and diabetes. The other one is the issue of hunger which leads to malnutrition, death and abnormal growth in children. To throw light on such food issues on World Food Day 2022, here are quotes that you can download and send to your friends and family. Wishing everyone a Happy World Food Day 2022!

