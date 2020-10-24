National Food Day is observed in the United States on October 24 to highlight the importance of healthy and nutritious food. The day is celebrated alongside prominent food activists. Their vision is to promote food that is affordable and at the same time the one that is good for health. The goal is to produce food that helps the environment, farm animals and recognise those who grow food. As National Food Day 2020, we bring to you quotes of popular people to send on the day. You can create awareness of the observance using National Food Day 2020 HD Images and wallpaper. You can also send WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. Momos to Legumes, Surprising but Healthy Mood-Boosting Food Options for Workaholics!

National Food Day aims at creating a balance between nutrition, environment and affordability. You can create awareness on the day by posting pictures of varieties of food using the hashtag #NationalFoodDay. The day is also about creating awareness the need to eat healthy food and let go off the junk that affects the health of a person and eventually brings along diseases. Spread these thoughts and sayings about good diet and educate people about eating healthy food. Foods That Look Healthy But Aren't: From Salads to Instant Oats, Are Your 'Weight Loss' Foods Lying to You?

National Food Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Food Is Our Common Ground, a Universal Experience." - James Beard

National Food Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: "Life Expectancy Would Grow by Leaps and Bounds if Green Vegetables Smelled As Good as Bacon." - Doug Larson

Happy National Food Day GIF!

GIF Greetings Read: Happy National Food Day GIF!

National Food Day Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "The Only Think I Like Better Than Talking About Food Is Eating." - John Walters

National Food Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: "Food Is Symbolic of Love When Words Are Inadequate." Alan D. Wolfelt

National Food Day 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "One Cannot Think Well, Love Well and Sleep Well if One Has Not Dined Well." - Virginia Woolf

How to Download National Food Day WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging platform, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can also download National Food Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. Happy National Food Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).