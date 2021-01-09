World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 10 January every year. This celebration was first started by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in 2006. World Hindi Day 2021 is sure to be one happy and eventful celebration. People often share Vishwa Hindi Diwas Ki Shubhkamnaye wishes, Happy World Hindi Day 2021 messages, Vishwa Hindi Diwas WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

On January 10, 1975, the first World Hindi Conference was held which saw delegates from 30 countries. This conference was held with the aim to promote the Hindi language on the global stage. To commemorate this historic event, World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 10 January. The sole purpose of celebrating such a day was to promote the language at the global level. Hindi is one of the most widely spoken languages in our country and is also celebrated and recognised in various other parts of the world. World Hindi Day celebration aims to promote the use of this language, appreciate the beauty of its history and encourage more people to increase their command over this language.

The celebration of World Hindi Day 2021 is sure to be shifted online. From conferences and seminars that invite artists to celebrating various works in Hindi Language, there are various unique ways that this day is celebrated. As we prepare for World Hindi Day 2021, here are some Vishwa Hindi Diwas Ki Shubhkamnaye wishes, Happy World Hindi Day 2021 messages, Vishwa Hindi Diwas WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online. New-Age Writers Take Hindi to Newer Heights.

Happy-Hindi-Diwas-2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let Us Add More Purpose to This Day by Promising Ourselves to Always Stand for the Honour of Our Mother Tongue. Happy World Hindi Day to All of You My Friend.

Happy-Hindi-Diwas-(Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: In This Country Full of Diversities, One Thing That Plays a Great Part in Uniting Us Is Our Most Beloved Hindi Mother Tongue.

Hindi-Diwas-wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Hindi Is Truly One of the Most Comfortable Languages. It Helps Us to Express Our Feelings in the Most Perfect Way.

Hindi-Diwas-2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Hindi Is the Soul of Indian Culture. Let the Pride of the Language Spread Far and Wide.

Happy-Hindi-Diwas-2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Hindi Is Not Just a Language of Any One State but Is the Most Spoken Language of the Country. Happy World Hindi Day!

World Hindi Day is celebrated by the government as well as non-governmental organisations to promote the language on a larger scale. In fact, World Hindi Day is also celebrated by Indian embassies located in different parts of the world. Every year on 14 September we celebrate Hindi Diwas which is totally different from World Hindi Day. On September 14, 1949, India declared Hindi as the official language of the union of constituent assembly hence is marked as National Hindi Diwas. Hindi Diwas promotes the language inside the boundaries of the nation and World Hindi Day aims to promote it on a global scale.

