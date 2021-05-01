Happy World Laughter Day 2021! Like every year, this year, the special day is being celebrated all over the world on the first Sunday of May aka May 2, 2021. You must have often heard that laughter is the best and cheapest medicine that cures everything. But this year this day is even more special because we are in the midst of where the whole world is facing a pandemic like COVID-19, we need a smile more than ever. This Laughter Day let's come together virtually to release the stress that mankind is facing. If you are looking for just the right words to send to your friends, family, and other important people in your life! We've got your back with laughter day quotes, messages, HD images, pictures, Happy World Laughter Day HD Images, GIFs and Happy World Laughter Day wallpapers to share on the day. Laughter Is the Best Medicine: How a Hearty Laugh Can Help You Live Longer.

There is a special purpose behind celebrating World Laughter Day. The entire credit for starting this day goes to Dr. Madan Kataria, the founder of the Laughter Yoga movement. It was he who celebrated World Laughter Day for the first time in Mumbai on 11 January 1998. So that people can live happily in their homes with the people around them. Since then, every year the first Sunday of May is celebrated as World Laughter Day. Laughter therapy keeps you strong, energetic, and positive on the inside. A laugh acts like an ointment on all your problems. As we celebrate World Laughter Day 2021, we bring to popular quotes on laughter, Happy World Laughter Day HD Images to share on the day.

Happy World Laughter Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Smile Makes My Day! Keep Smiling and Make Others Happy. Happy World Laughter Day 2021

Happy World Laughter Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Laughter Is Cute and Precious. Don’t Reserve It but Share It. Best Wishes on World Laughter Day 2021 to You.

Happy World Laughter Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Precious Gift You Can Give Anyone Is a Smile. Happy World Laughter Day 2021!

Happy World Laughter Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Best Thing about Laugh Is It Doesn’t Give You Wrinkles but Adds a Glow to Your Face. Happy World Laughter Day 2021!

Happy World Laughter Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Laughter Is the Best Medicine We Must All Taste Every Day to Stay Healthy. Happy World Laughter Day 2021!

During this time, nothing feels better than some comforting words and a whole lot of laughter! Go ahead and spread a smile, tell the people you care about the way you feel! Give yourself a break from all of the stress and laugh along with the ones who matter to you.

