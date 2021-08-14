World Lizard Day is observed on August 14 every year. The history of this day however remains unknown. This day offers a fun celebration to all reptile lovers and gives a chance to teach people about the world around us.

There are approximately 5600 species alive today with most of them threatened with habitat loss and predation by non-native species like dogs and cats being primary threats. Did You Know Caiman Lizards Have Third Eyelid Acting As Underwater Goggle? Know Interesting Things About These Squamate Reptiles

There are a variety of lizards found around the globe, some being insectivores, some carnivores while others being an omnivore. Some change colour, Some stay on hardly 3 meals for a year and the list goes on. Most of the lizards are known for their different characteristics based on the geographical conditions they live in.

On World Lizard day 2021, roll your eyes as you get aware of some fun facts about lizards.

1. The Basilisk lizard nicknamed 'Jesus Christ' lizard can run on water to escape predators.

These omnivore species of lizard can only go about 20 feet on the water before they start to sink.

2. The largest lizard grows up to 10-11 feet.

Komodo lizards are the heaviest lizards on the earth. These can go up to 10-11 feet in length and weigh more than 300 pounds.

3. Lizards smell with their tongue.

A lizard sticks out its tongue to catch scent particles in the air, pulls it back to the tongue and places the particle above its mouth where special sensory cells are located.

4. Lizards love sunlight.

Lizards love to soak in the morning sunlight to raise their body temperature and stimulate their metabolism. As their internal temperature rises up, their muscles become limber, which is necessary for hunting and escaping predators.

5. Lizards change colour.

Chameleons change their colour not only to adjust to light and temperature but also to reflect their mood. For example, darker colour means the chameleon is angry, whereas lighter colours might be used to attract mates.

6. Lizard symbolizes danger 'In Dreams'.

There are many people who are curious to know about what their dreams symbolize. For such people who interpret dreams, a lizard symbolises danger, whereas in many cases dreaming about a lizard suggests that you will move.

The next time you see a lizard around you, don't be scared rather act smart as now you know some really fun unknown facts about these amphibian species. Share your lizard experiences with each other on August 14 and observe National Lizard Day!

