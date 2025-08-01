World Lung Cancer Day is an annual event that is observed across the globe on August 1. The annual event aims to raise awareness about one of the deadliest types of cancer – lung cancer, which is responsible for nearly one in five cancer-related deaths worldwide. Despite its severity, lung cancer often remains undiagnosed until it reaches an advanced stage. This is primarily due to limited awareness, delayed screenings, and the stigma surrounding it. World Lung Cancer Day 2025 falls on Friday, August 1. The day was first marked in 2012, following efforts by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) and patient advocacy groups to bring more attention to lung cancer and its impact. In this article, let’s know more about World Lung Cancer Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. August 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

World Lung Cancer Day 2025 Date

World Lung Cancer Day 2025 falls on Friday, August 1.

World Lung Cancer Day Significance

World Lung Cancer Day is an important annual event that aims to bring together the global community to promote awareness, encourage early detection, and advocate for preventive measures. As per studies, lung cancer accounts for approximately 1 in 5 cancer deaths worldwide, and smoking is the leading risk factor, but non-smokers can also be affected due to genetic and environmental causes.

The international highlights the need for early diagnosis that can help in saving lives to a large extent, highlights the importance of early diagnosis, and encourages public conversations around prevention and risk.

