World Malaria Day, observed every year on April 25, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about malaria and mobilising action to combat this deadly disease. Established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2007, the day highlights the need for continued investment and sustained political commitment for malaria prevention and control. To observe World Malaria Day 2025, we bring you World Malaria Day 2025 quotes, slogans, messages, sayings, HD images and wallpapers to raise awareness about the deadly disease.

Malaria remains a significant public health challenge, especially in parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America. It is a mosquito-borne disease caused by Plasmodium parasites, transmitted through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Despite being preventable and treatable, malaria continues to claim hundreds of thousands of lives each year, particularly among young children and pregnant women. As you observe World Malaria Day 2025, share these World Malaria Day 2025 quotes, slogans, messages, sayings, HD images and wallpapers. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

World Malaria Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Malaria Doesn’t Discriminate. Let’s Stand Together To End Its Reign of Terror.”

Quote Reads: “A Bite From a Mosquito Shouldn’t Be Life-Threatening. Let’s Make Malaria History.”

Quote Reads: “Empowerment Begins With Education. Spread Awareness About Malaria Prevention.”

World Malaria Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Every Dollar Counts. Donate to Malaria Research and Support Life-Saving Interventions.”

Quote Reads: “In Unity, There Is Strength. Join the Fight Against Malaria and Save Lives.”

Quote Reads: “Mosquitoes Know No Borders. Let’s Build a World Where Malaria Is No Longer a Threat.”

Every year World Malaria Day is marked by a specific theme that focuses global attention on key aspects of the fight against malaria; from boosting innovation in diagnostics and treatments, to strengthening community health systems and expanding access to life-saving tools like insecticide-treated nets and antimalarial medicines. This day serves as a reminder of the progress the world has made in reducing malaria-related deaths, while also emphasising the work that still lies ahead. Collaborative global efforts, local community engagement, and scientific innovation are essential to achieving a malaria-free world, and World Malaria Day is a call for action to ensure no one is left behind in this fight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).