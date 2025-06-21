Every year on June 21, the world joins in harmony to celebrate World Music Day, a day dedicated to the art, emotion, and energy of music. Launched in France in 1982, this global event was founded with a simple but powerful idea: to let music be heard freely in the streets and public spaces. What began as a national initiative has now become a global tradition celebrated in more than 120 countries, where musicians of all backgrounds perform and listeners of all ages gather to share in the magic of sound. To celebrate World Music Day 2025 on June 21, we bring you World Music Day 2025 quotes, messages, greetings, slogans, HD images and wallpapers as you honour the power of music. Amazing Facts About Music That Will Strike a Chord in Your Heart As You Celebrate Fête de la Musique.

World Music Day is not just about performances, it's about the deeper connection that music fosters among people. It celebrates the diversity of musical expression, from traditional cultural tunes to experimental modern sounds. On this day, music becomes a tool for peace, a platform for expression, and a way to connect communities. Schools, cafes, libraries, and even virtual platforms host events that encourage everyone, regardless of skill level—to participate and appreciate the music that surrounds them. As you observe World Music Day 2025, share these World Music Day 2025 quotes, messages, greetings, slogans, HD images and wallpapers. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

World Music Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Music Expresses That Which Cannot Be Put Into Words and That Which Cannot Remain Silent.” Victor Hugo

Quote Reads: “Where Words Fail, Music Speaks.” Hans Christian Andersen

Quote Reads: “Music Is a Moral Law. It Gives Soul to the Universe, Wings to the Mind, Flight to the Imagination, and Charm and Gaiety to Life and to Everything.” Plato

World Music Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Music Is Not in the Notes, but in the Silence Between.” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Quote Reads: “One Good Thing About Music, When It Hits You, You Feel No Pain.” Bob Marley

This celebration also plays a crucial role in supporting artists and promoting music education. Workshops, open mic nights, and community concerts empower budding musicians and provide a stage for unheard voices. In an age where stress and digital distractions are constant, music offers a form of relief and mental balance. World Music Day reminds us that music is not just something we listen to, it’s something we live through. Whether you're a professional artist or someone who simply sings in the shower, this day honours the rhythm that lives in us all.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2025 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).