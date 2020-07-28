World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Conserving natural resources is the need of the hour. Be it land, water, air, animals, or plants; these natural resources are facing robust challenges from all corners, especially the ever-growing human populace and their ever-increasing demands. Every year, the World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 to increase awareness against the growing obstacles for Mother Nature to survive. The international day promotes the benefits of nature and wildlife conservation and how much important it is to have a flourishing ecosystem. World Nature Conservation Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Inspiring Sayings on Nature and Conservation to Remind You How Precious Earth Is.

Climate Change is one of the biggest challenges that the planet Earth is currently witnessing. Be it about rising global average temperature, melting of glaciers, depleting natural resources growing possibility of extinction of plants and animals' species – there are a lot of environmental issues that need to be addressed and soon.

Well, there are a lot of nature conservation initiatives that are currently underway to address multiple issues. As we observe World Nature Conservation Day on July 28, i.e. Tuesday, this year, let us take a look at the current wildlife and nature conservation campaigns in India and around the world.

1. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, India

One of the major objectives of ‘Swacch Bharat Programme’ launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2014 was of waste management and reducing the amount of waste we generate generally. There were several initiatives, incentives, and employment opportunities that were announced by the government, for its successful implementation.

2. Nagar Van Udyan, India

People living in cities are often deprived of peace and calm, nature provides. Hence, they travel outside for their love for nature. The recent initiative by the Centre aims to open at least one forest in every city (with the municipal corporation) to address this need. Not only it has greenery and feels of a ‘natural environment’, but it also aims to educate people about the biodiversity by labelling plants and other species.

3. Rimba Raya Orangutan Reserve Project, Indonesia

Indonesia is known for its rich biodiversity too. However, the greedy interests of the mafia in palm oil and paper industries have endangered many species in the country. There are over 1,000 plant and animal species at risk, which includes Borneo orangutan, Asian sun bear, and clouded leopards amongst others. Just like Change.org, ‘Stand For Trees’ is another campaign that helps respective organisations stand tall against adversities, and in conserving mother nature.

4. Tambopata Biodiversity Reserve Initiative, Peru

Another conservation project that is currently underway is the Tambopata Biodiversity Reserve Project in Peru. It is said that the region houses an incredible amount of rich biodiversity, which includes the Tambopata National Reserve and Bahuaja Sonene National Park. Some of the endangered species that are here are Blue Macaws, Jaguar, Giant Armadillos, and Giant River Otters, among others.

5. Project Tiger, India

The ‘Project Tiger’ is currently underway in India since 1973. In the last four decades, there have been several campaigns and initiatives undertaken to conserve the dwindling number of tigers in the country. The Centre provides resources for ecosystem development, caretaking, training, and monitoring daily activities, among other significant activities. The successful Project ensured a sharp rise in the number of tigers from 1,710 in 2011 to 2,226 in 2014.

6. Amazon Forest Protection Bill, Brazil

They say that the Amazon Rainforest, in Brazil, generates over 20% of the world’s oxygen. Said to be one of the major parts of the world’s ecosystem, several initiatives run simultaneously in this part of the world. This particular initiative takes care of illegal and unplanned deforestation projects. It involves local people monitoring the activities that take place in the region.

7. Kasigau Wildlife Corridor Project, Kenya

Speaking about conserving biodiversity and not mentioning Kenya would have been an injustice. The Kasigau Wildlife Corridor project cover/protects more than 5,00,000 acres of forest land, which supports local people in job opportunities. The endangered wildlife that lives in this region comprises of the African elephant, lion and wild dog, cheetah, zebra, and more than 300 species of birds and 50 additional species of mammals.

The world needs you, your contribution – now more than ever! As we observe World Nature Conservation Day on July 28, i.e. Tuesday, we at LatestLY hope we all will do our bit to make this place greener and safer zone for the generations to come.

