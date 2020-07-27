The World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated every year on July 28. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about protecting nature and conserving our natural resources. Every year, World Nature Conservation Day is observed on this day with a significant theme highlighting the importance to conserve and preserve nature. With different aims, organisations and governments around the world come up with unique ideas to celebrate the day. World Nature Conservation Day 2020 date is July 28, and this year, virtual celebration is being promoted by environmentalists. Because this year, we are battling a pandemic, a global theme as such has not been decided. In this article, we bring you World Nature Conservation Day 2020 date, history and significance to increase awareness on protecting our natural resources.

World Nature Conservation Day 2020 Date

Every year, World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28. There is no clear explanation as to why this date was chosen to celebrate the day. This year too, World Nature Conservation Day is observed on the same day, which is today. Every year, a different theme is decided by organisations and environmentalists. Since we are currently in the middle of a pandemic, no theme as such has been announced, but the importance of practising to protect natural resources remain. Mind-Boggling Facts About Nature That Will Leave You in Awe of Our Green Planet!

World Nature Conservation Day History and Significance

Like the date, the origin of World Nature Conservation Day is unknown. On this day, people come together to support nature and promise to preserve it. The year 2020 has seen a lot, and we are only half-way there. Amid the pandemic, there have been many natural disasters including the Australia Bushfire, cyclone Amphan and Nisarga in India. It is extremely important to create a healthy environment in a bid to save the present and future generations. Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority Encourages People Missing Human Contacts to Hug a Tree and Beat the Pandemic Blues.

Each and every activity in the world depends upon nature. Our activities have a significant impact on the planet. It is our duty to keep our surroundings and environment safe and clean. There are many threats, and the past instances have proved how much we have ignored nature, instead of preserving it. The main aim of World Nature Conservation Day is to protect, maintain and conserve the natural resources and habitats.

The prime solution to overcome natural disasters, global warming, various diseases and much more is to preserve the natural resources by creating awareness. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and preserving nature begins at home. Create awareness among family members, try and practise a sustainable lifestyle to protect and conserve natural resources.

