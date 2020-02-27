World NGO Day 2020: History and Significance of Day That Encourages People to Dedicate Their Time for a Good Cause

World NGO Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Every year, World NGO Day is observed on February 27. This year, Non-Governmental Organisation or Non-Profit Organisation Day 2020 falls on Thursday. NGO plays a crucial role in sectors like education, culture, science and development, etc. The main move to World NGO Day is to encourage people to be involved with NGOs for the development of society. NGO Employees Will Have to Declare No Role in Religious Conversions For Foreign Funds as Government Tweaks Funding Rule.

The World NGO Day was officially recognised in 2016 by member countries of the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum of the Council of the Baltic Sea States. The member countries are Estonia, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Russia, Norway, Poland and Sweden. On February 27, 2014, World NGO Day was celebrated for the first time at Helsinki, Finland. YouTuber Felix Kjellberg Raises Over Rs. 1.3 Crores for Indian NGO CRY in a Day.

It is a day for NGOs around the world to share knowledge and experiences with one another. World NGO Day aims to educate people worldwide on Non-Governmental Organisation or Non-Profit Organisation and their impact. This day provides an opportunity to honour and remember NGO workers, volunteers and supporters.

World NGO Day can be celebrated by supporting the cause on social media by using the hashtag- #WorldNGODay. Activities such as street plays, campaigns can be organised to raise awareness about NGOs. There are several ways in which you can also participate in the celebration, and the top would be to get involved in community work, initiated by NGOs in your town.