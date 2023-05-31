World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31. This day informs the public about the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco companies and what WHO is doing to fight the tobacco epidemic. As you observe World No Tobacco Day, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of World No Tobacco Day 2023 images, World No Tobacco Day slogans, World No Tobacco Day 2023 HD wallpapers and quotes against tobacco usage that you can download and send to one and all to raise awareness about the day. Powerful Slogans To Encourage Everyone To Quit Tobacco Usage.

World No Tobacco Day not only raises awareness of the tobacco epidemic but also highlights what people around the world can do to claim their right to health and healthy living and to protect future generations. It was created in 1987 by the Member States of the World Health Organization to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes. Know World No Tobacco Day 2023 Theme That Raises Awareness About the Harms of Tobacco Use.

On this day, various groups and community clubs are encouraged by the WHO to organize events every year to celebrate World No Tobacco Day on their own at the local level. In the past, letter-writing campaigns to government officials and local newspapers, marches, public debates, local and national publicity campaigns, anti-tobacco activist meetings, educational programming and public art have all been a part of the events. Here is a collection of slogans that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to raise awareness about the harmful effects of using tobacco on World No Tobacco Day 2023.

World No Tobacco Day 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

World No Tobacco Day (File Image)

India has one of the highest levels of tobacco consumption in the world, with 275 million tobacco users. To help curb the widespread tobacco addiction in the country, the Indian government has also launched a Smoking Cessation Helpline. Wishing everyone World No Tobacco Day 2023!

