World No-Tobacco Day 2025 is on May 31. This annual observance is focused on encouraging people to quit tobacco consumption and make healthier choices that help them on their journey to reduce the risk of cancer and other serious health issues. Globally, over 1.1 billion people are believed to be addicted to tobacco. The celebration of World No-Tobacco Day and similar days helps us to work on reducing this number and offer people a safe space to make this difficult but important change. On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2025, people often share World No Tobacco Day 2025 quotes, slogans, images, messages, sayings and HD wallpapers to say no to tobacco and raise awareness on the tobacco epidemic. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The observance of World No Tobacco Day on May 31 first began in 1988, when it was observed on April 7. This day was initially declared by the World Health Assembly. Later, in 1988, WHO also established May 31st as the official "World No Tobacco Day". Every year, the celebration of World No Tobacco Day is focused on a dedicated theme that helps people to have pointed conversations around tobacco consumption and encourages people to take the first step to quit tobacco.

World No Tobacco Day 2025 theme is Unmasking the appeal - which is focused on understanding how the marketing of tobacco and nicotine has been a key reason for the increased consumption of the substance. As we observe World No Tobacco Day, share these World No Tobacco Day 2025 quotes, slogans, images, messages, sayings and HD wallpapers.

World No-Tobacco Day Slogans (File Image)

Slogan Reads: We Need To Burn Calories Daily, Not Tobacco.

World No-Tobacco Day Slogans (File Image)

Slogan Reads: Replace Your Cigarettes With a Glass of Juice Daily.

World No-Tobacco Day Slogans (File Image)

Slogan Reads: Smoking Takes Life. Cut It Out From Your Life!

World No-Tobacco Day Slogans (File Image)

Slogan Reads: Cancer Is No Joke, So Put Down That Smoke.

World No-Tobacco Day Slogans (File Image)

Slogan Reads: Cigarettes Burn Holes in Your Pocket and Your Lungs

World No-Tobacco Day Slogans (File Image)

Slogan Reads: Smoking Thrills, but It Also Kills.

World No-Tobacco Day Slogans (File Image)

Slogan Reads: If You Love Your Family, Then Say No to Smoking and Tobacco.

We hope that these greetings help add to the festivities of this day. Addiction to tobacco is a real challenge, and millions of people silently battle it every single day. World No Tobacco Day celebration is focused on creating a space of empathy that allows people to open up about their struggles and take the smallest step towards quitting tobacco.

