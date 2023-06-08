World Ocean Day is observed annually on June 8. It was proposed in 1992 by Canada’s International Centre for Ocean Development and the Ocean Institute of Canada at the Earth Summit- UN Conference on Environment and Development in Rio De Janeiro. World Ocean Day is a perfect time to explore some fascinating ocean facts. These vast bodies of water cover about 70% of the Earth's surface and play a vital role in regulating the planet's climate and supporting a diverse array of life. As you observe World Ocean Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought some intriguing facts to deepen your understanding and appreciation of the oceans. World Oceans Day 2023 Date & Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Protection of the Ocean.

Deepest Point

The Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean is the deepest point on Earth, reaching a staggering depth of approximately 36,070 feet (10,994 meters). To put it into perspective, if Mount Everest, the tallest mountain, were placed in the trench, its peak would still be over a mile below the ocean's surface.

Largest Living Structure

The Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia is the largest living structure on the planet. Stretching over 1,400 miles (2,300 kilometres), it comprises billions of tiny organisms called coral polyps. This magnificent ecosystem is home to an astonishing diversity of marine life. Flesh-Eating Bacteria on Giant Seaweed Mass Threatens Florida Coastline, Says Study.

Longest Mountain Range

The Mid-Ocean Ridge is the longest mountain range on Earth, extending over 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometres). This underwater mountain chain winds through the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean, playing a crucial role in creating a new oceanic crust.

Salty Seas

The oceans contain an enormous amount of salt. If you extracted all the salt from the oceans and spread it evenly over the Earth's land surface, it would form a layer approximately 500 feet (152 meters) thick. This saltiness is primarily due to the continuous erosion of rocks and minerals on land, which gradually releases dissolved salts into the oceans.

Blue Heart

The oceans contribute significantly to the vibrant blue colour of our planet. When sunlight penetrates the water, it interacts with molecules, scattering light in different directions. Blue light is scattered more than other colours, giving the ocean its distinctive hue.

On World Ocean Day, let these fascinating facts serve as a reminder of the oceans' significance and the urgent need to protect and preserve these invaluable ecosystems. They provide us with inspiration, resources, and a profound sense of wonder, reminding us of our responsibility as caretakers of our blue planet.

Wishing everyone a Happy World Ocean Day 2023!

