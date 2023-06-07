Every year, World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 by several countries across the globe. Oceans are our life source, supporting humanity’s sustenance from the beginning. They cover over 70% of the planet. The international day raises awareness and educates people about the protection of the ocean and the sustainable management and conservation of its resources. The idea of establishing World Oceans Day was originally proposed in 1992 by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC) at the Earth Summit – UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The theme for World Oceans Day 2023 is ‘Planet Ocean: Tides are changing’. As we celebrate World Oceans Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about World Oceans Day 2023 date, history, the significance of the day and more. 'Mystery' Sea Creature Found in Muddy Waters in Hong Kong Turns Out To Be New Species of Jellyfish With 24 Eyes, Translucent and Colourless Body.

World Oceans Day 2023 Date

World Oceans Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, June 8.

World Oceans Day 2023 Theme

The theme for World Oceans Day 2023 is ‘Planet Ocean: Tides are changing’.

World Oceans Day History

The Ocean Project started global coordination of World Oceans Day starting in 2002. World Oceans Day was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008. The international day supports the implementation of worldwide Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2004, The Ocean Project and World Ocean Network launched the 'Help Make a Difference for our Ocean Planet' with opportunities to sign a petition to the United Nations to recognize June 8 as World Oceans Day officially. In December 2008, the UN General Assembly passed a Declaration to recognise the Day officially. Since then, World Oceans Day has been observed every year.

The first World Oceans Day was celebrated in 1992 with the objective of making oceans the centre of intergovernmental and NGO discussions and coming out with policy, and strengthening the voice of ocean and coastal constituencies worldwide.

World Oceans Day Significance

World Oceans Day holds great significance as the day effectively engages the public and governments of countries and brings the world together to protect and restore the shared ocean and create a stable climate. World Oceans Day highlights the major role the oceans have in our everyday life. The purpose of World Oceans Day is to inform the public of the impact of human actions on the ocean, develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean, and mobilize and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans. This year’s annual event will show how to work together to ensure the ocean’s health and well-being.

