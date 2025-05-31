Every year, World Parrot Day is celebrated on May 31 to honour the beauty of a variety of parrots around the world. This annual event aims to raise awareness about the threats parrots face in the wild such as habitat loss, illegal wildlife trade, and captivity. It also aims to educate the public about the importance of parrot conservation and welfare. As per historical records, World Parrot Day was established in 2004 by the World Parrot Trust. World Parrot Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 31. Deforestation and land-use changes have led to the decline of natural habitats and this day aims to raise awareness and educate people to protect and conserve these birds. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

World Parrot Day 2025 Date

World Parrot Day Significance

World Parrot Day is a special occasion to honour the vibrant, intelligent birds – the parrots. This day is dedicated to recognising the incredible diversity, and intelligence of parrots. From the chatty African grey parrots to the colourful macaw ones, parrots are among the most captivating birds that we have in the ecosystem. Some grey parrots have shown an ability to associate words with their meanings and form simple sentences. Along with crows, ravens, and jays (family Corvidae), parrots are considered the most intelligent of birds.

One-third of all parrot species are threatened by extinction, with a higher aggregate extinction risk than any other comparable bird group. As per records, trapping wild parrots for the pet trade, as well as hunting, habitat loss, and competition from invasive species, has diminished wild populations. Parrots are being subjected to more exploitation than any other group of wild birds.

